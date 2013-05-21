ISLAMABAD May 21 A roadside bomb exploded near
the seafront in Karachi on Tuesday likely targeting a van full
of Chinese port workers, police said, a day before Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang arrives in the capital, Islamabad. No one was
hurt.
Karachi, the nuclear-armed country's key port, is home to 18
million people. It typically sees about a dozen murders a day, a
combination of political killings, attacks by the Pakistan
Taliban and sectarian militant groups, and street crime.
"Apparently, the Chinese who are working at the harbour were
the target of the explosion," senior police officer Nasir Aftab
told Reuters.
Li arrives in Islamabad on Wednesday on the second leg of
his first official trip since taking office in March after a
visit to Pakistan's arch rival, India.
Pakistan and China consider each other "all-weather
friends". Their close ties have been underpinned by wariness of
India and a desire to hedge against U.S. influence across the
region.
In 2004, two Chinese engineers working in Pakistan were
kidnapped by the Pakistan Taliban. One was later rescued but the
other killed.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing
by Tomasz Janowski)