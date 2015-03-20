ISLAMABAD, March 20 A bomb exploded outside a
Bohra mosque after Friday prayers in the Pakistani financial hub
of Karachi, wounding at least a dozen people, television said,
the latest in a series of attacks on Muslim minorities.
Police said the bomb had been planted in a motorcycle and
timed to go off as prayers ended. TV broadcast pictures of a
mangled motorcycle and broken shop fronts.
No group immediately claimed responsibility.
Factions of the Pakistani Taliban, seeking to topple the
government and establish strict Islamic rule in the
nuclear-armed nation, have claimed attacks on minority Shi'ites
in the past few weeks, but attacks on the Bohra community are
rare.
Friday's attack was the first on a Bohra mosque in the
southern port city since an incident three years ago, in which
seven people were killed.
Last month, 20 people were killed in an attack on a Shi'ite
mosque in the northeastern city of Peshawar, while 60 were
killed in a Jan. 30 attack on a Shi'ite mosque in the southern
province of Sindh.
The government has pledged to crack down on all militant
groups, reintroduce the death penalty, set up military courts to
speed convictions and widen its military campaign in lawless
tribal areas.
Yet Pakistan's religious minorities, among them Ahmadis,
Christians and Hindus, say the government is doing little to
stop discrimination and violence in the Sunni-majority country.
