PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 23 A bomb exploded at a bus station in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens, police and emergency officials said.

"The bomb was planted inside a bus terminal. There was a heavy rush of passengers when it exploded," said police official Tahir Ayub. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robert Birsel)