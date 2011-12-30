(Adds revised figure for wounded)
By Gul Yusufzai
QUETTA, Pakistan Dec 30 A bomber remotely
detonated an explosive-laden car outside the home of a Pakistani
former minister, killing at least eight people and wounding 30,
police officials in the city of Quetta, the provincial capital
of Baluchistan, said on Friday.
The car was parked outside the house of Naseer Mengal, a
former minister of petroleum and natural resources, according to
police officials. Several militants exchanged fire with private
security guards after the blast.
Paramilitary forces cordoned off the area and were searching
for the assailants.
The explosion shattered windows and knocked down electricity
lines. Live video from local TV channels showed clouds of smoke
rising from burning cars at the site of the bombing.
Emergency services and police officials said they expected
the casualty figure to rise.
Baluchistan is Pakistan's biggest but poorest province,
where Baluch separatists militants are fighting a protracted
insurgency to demand more autonomy and control over the natural
resources of their impoverished region.
Much of the violence in the past has been blamed on
separatist militants.
Pro-Taliban militants are also active in the province which
shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.
Pakistan, a key U.S. ally in its war on terror, has seen a
wave of violence in past years, most of it in the northwest
where troops are battling militants.
