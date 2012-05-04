(Adds details, background)

KHAR, Pakistan May 4 A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people in an attack on a police checkpoint in northwest Pakistan on Friday, officials said.

The bomber struck near a crowded street market in Bajaur, one of the unruly tribal regions where the military has mounted offensives in recent years against the al Qaeda-linked Pakistani Taliban, the biggest security threat to the country.

A local health official said the death toll could rise. At least three of the dead were policemen, including a senior officer, he said. More than 12 people were wounded.

Pakistan, a strategic U.S. ally, has failed to break the back of the Taliban despite numerous crackdowns.

The Taliban have mounted suicide bombings, which have often killed civilians, and shooting attacks on security forces in their bid to topple the government. (Reporting by Sahibzada Bahauddin and Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul Tait)