By Gul and Yousufzai
| QUETTA, Pakistan
Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf flew to the city of Quetta on Sunday
to meet local Shi'ites holding a protest alongside the bodies of
family members killed in one of the country's worst sectarian
attacks.
Thousands of the Shi'ite Hazara community, the ethnic group
targeted by the blast, have been holding vigils at the site of
the blast beside the 96 shrouded bodies. They have spent two
nights outside in the cold and rain and are refusing to bury
their dead until their safety is guaranteed.
Islamic tradition demands that the dead be buried as soon as
possible, and leaving the bodies of loved ones above ground for
so long is a potent expression of grief and pain.
The prime minister left early Sunday to address local
leaders in Quetta, the capital of the western province of
Balochistan, said presidential aide Naveed Chaudhry. The
protesters had rejected a delegation led by the minister for
religious affairs that arrived Saturday.
So far, the government has not made any public statement
about the attacks, which were claimed by banned militant Sunni
group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The LeJ wants to expel Shi'ites from
Pakistan, where they make up about 20 percent of the country's
180 million population.
Shi'ite leaders are demanding that the provincial government
be dismissed and that the army take over Quetta to guarantee
their security.
"We want assurances that the killers will be arrested so our
younger children will not die also," said Sakina Bibi, 56, who
sat alongside the coffins of two of her sons.
"They were my everything," she wept. "Sitting here will not
bring them back but it is our right to protest."
Sectarian killings have been rising in Pakistan even as
deaths from other militant violence have dropped. Human Rights
Watch says bombings and gunmen killed more than 400 Shi'ites
last year and this year may be even more bloody.
(Reporting by Michael Perry)