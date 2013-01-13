By Gul Yousufzai
QUETTA, Pakistan Jan 14 Shi'ite Muslims agreed
on Monday to begin burying nearly 100 of their people killed
three days ago in one of Pakistan's deadliest sectarian attacks
after the prime minister said he would comply with their demands
to sack the local government.
Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf met leaders of the Shi'ite
Hazara community in a mosque near the site of Thursday's twin
bombings in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, and told
them he would dismiss the province's chief minister and cabinet.
He voiced deep sorrow over the killings, which led members
of the Hazara community to hold a sit-in next to the 96 unburied
bodies of the victims and sparked protests across Pakistan.
Ashraf said he would impose "governor rule", which allows
him to replace local authorities, some of whom the Hazara accuse
of fomenting violence against them.
"When you will awake in the morning, Governor Rule would
have been imposed in Balochistan province," he said in a
statement.
In response, the Shi'ites will call off their three-day-long
protest sit-in and begin burials on Monday, said Qayyum
Changazi, chairman of the Yakjehti Council, a national umbrella
organization of Shi'ite groups.
The protesters told Ashraf that hundreds of Shi'ites from
the Hazara ethnic group had been killed in Quetta in recent
years and that members of the provincial government had
sponsored some of the violence.
Ashraf said he and President Asif Ali Zardari "express our
deep sorrow and grief over the killing of innocent people of
Hazara Shi'ite community who were killed in bomb blasts."
Protests against the Thursday attacks on Shi'ites had spread
across Pakistan over the weekend. The attacks, claimed by the
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant group, killed at least 96 people.
Sectarian killings have been rising in Pakistan even as
deaths from other militant violence have dropped.
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, whose roots are in the heartland Punjab
province, is a Sunni militant group that wants to expel the
Shi'ites, who make up about a fifth of the 180 million
population. Human Rights Watch says more than 400 Shi'ites were
killed in sectarian attacks last year.
Thousands of protesters chanted religious slogans during
Ashraf's visit, many holding placards or pictures of their loved
ones. Sunday night was the third day of protest alongside the
unburied bodies.
"We want assurances that the killers will be arrested so our
younger children will not die also," said Sakina Bibi, 56,
sitting by the coffins of two of her sons.
"They were my everything," she said, weeping. "Sitting here
will not bring them back but it is our right to protest."
Islamic tradition demands that the dead be buried as soon as
possible. Leaving the bodies of loved ones above ground for so
long is such a potent expression of grief and pain that many
people in other cities held protests and vigils in solidarity.
Protests spread on Sunday. In the commercial capital
Karachi, home to 18 million people, protesters blocked railway
lines and the road connecting the airport to the city, while
hundreds gathered outside the president's private house.
"If we remain silent now, the whole Shi'ite community will
be wiped out in Pakistan and the security agencies won't say
anything," said Ali Muhammad, 55.
"We will choke the roads of the entire country if the
demands of the Hazara community are not met."
PROTESTS IN LAHORE, PESHAWAR
In the eastern city of Lahore, thousands of people gathered
outside the governor's mansion, vowing to stay there in
solidarity with the Quetta protesters.
In Peshawar, around 600 people settled down for the night
outside the governor's house in protest. Small protests broke
out in 11 other cities across the country, including Islamabad.
Two national government ministers and three other senior
officials also wrote to the president and prime minister
recommending that Balochistan's chief minister, Aslam Raisani,
be fired.
Human Rights Minister Mustafa Khokhar said the head of the
police and paramilitary Frontier Corps, which has primary
responsibility for security in the province, should also be
replaced.
"The government has miserably failed to protect the rights
of its citizens," he said.
Raisani has been on a private trip to Dubai and has not made
any public comments since the attack.