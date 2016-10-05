ISLAMABAD Oct 5 Pakistan will issue a
dollar-denominated sukuk for $1 billion in the coming hours, the
finance ministry said on Wednesday, in a deal which sees the
country return to the international sukuk market after a
two-year absence.
"After the completion of the book building process, the
allocation and pricing of international sukuk 2016 is expected
to be completed later tonight," the finance ministry said in a
statement, adding that the debt instrument would have a maturity
of five years.
Pakistan last raised $1 billion via sukuk in late 2014.
