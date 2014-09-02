BRIEF-Oxley Holdings posts qtrly revenue of S$386.5 mln
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan's ministry of finance has selected Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered as bookrunners for a US dollar sukuk offering, according to a ministry official who asked not to be identified.
The mandate was officially decided last week, the official added. The ministry will decide on the tenor of the Islamic bond, as well as the format of the transaction, as early as next week, he said.
"We would like to be able to sell this deal to US investors," said the official, who added the government hoped to price the deal by the end of September.
Pakistan is rated B- by S&P and Caa1 by Moody's. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Sudip Roy)
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.