* Case involves letters passed on by disgruntled tenant
* Britain says to raise matter with Pakistan government
* Blasphemy accusations on the rise, think-tank says
(Adds British reaction)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 Pakistan has handed a death
sentence for blasphemy to a 69-year-old Briton with a history of
mental illness, even though his lawyers were barred from the
courtroom partway through the trial, the law firm said on
Friday.
Accusations of blasphemy are surging in Muslim-majority
Pakistan, according to an Islamabad-based think-tank, the Center
for Research and Security Studies.
The charges are hard to fight because the law does not
define what is blasphemous and presenting the evidence can
sometimes be considered a new infringement. Many analysts see
the allegations as score-settling or a front for property grabs.
Muhammad Asghar from Edinburgh was sentenced to death on
Thursday, the law firm said, citing court officials in the city
of Rawalpindi.
The firm said it was not present during the judgment because
the judge had prevented it from representing Asghar in court
since October.
The law firm asked not to be identified for fear of being
targeted by extremists. Lawyers defending those accused of
blasphemy frequently receive death threats and politicians
supporting reform of the law have been killed.
In London, the British Foreign Office said it would be
raising the matter urgently with the Pakistani government.
"We are aware that Muhammad Asghar, a British national, was
yesterday sentenced to death by a court in Rawalpindi in
Pakistan," it said.
"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been providing
consular support to Mr Asghar, and we will be raising our
concerns in the strongest possible terms with the Pakistani
government."
Asghar was arrested in 2010 after writing letters to a
lawyer and politician who said he was a prophet. Though Asghar
did not post the letters, a disgruntled tenant whom he was in
the process of evicting took them to police, the law firm said.
Asghar has previously been detained under the Mental Health
Act in Britain and diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, it
added.
The firm said after it was removed Asghar was given a state
counsel, who did not put his medical history in evidence or call
witnesses in his defence, and did not question a state-appointed
board that declared him sane.
The state counsel could not be reached for comment.
A British doctor, 72-year-old Masood Ahmad, is also in
prison in Pakistan, charged with blasphemy after a mullah used a
mobile telephone to covertly record a conversation with him in
his dispensary.
(Editing by Alison Williams)