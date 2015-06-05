ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3 percent of GDP in the 2015/16 financial year, down from 4.9 percent envisaged in 2014/15, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament on Friday as he unveiled the budget.

Figures already released by the government show the South Asian nation of around 190 million people expects the economy to grow 5.5 percent in 2015/16 (July-June), up from 4.2 percent in the outgoing financial year. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)