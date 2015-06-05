(Adds details)

ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3 percent of GDP in the 2015/16 financial year, down from 5.0 percent in 2014/15, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament on Friday as he unveiled the budget.

Dar was outlining his blueprint for the economy, which analysts and credit rating agencies have said is on more stable footing than two years ago, when the threat of default had appeared real.

Boosted by falling inflation, support from international donors and lower borrowing costs, growth has accelerated, although economists said expansion was not fast enough yet to accommodate the number of people seeking work.

Figures already released by the government show the South Asian nation of around 190 million people expects the economy to grow 5.5 percent in 2015/16 (July-June), up from 4.2 percent in the outgoing financial year.

During his address, Dar said that foreign exchange reserves were expected to reach $20 billion by 2018, from around $17 billion now.

He outlined a series of longer-term infrastructure projects to spur growth over coming years, including new roads and water reservoirs to supply power plants.