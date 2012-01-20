(Adds revised full year target, quotes & details)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI Jan 20 Pakistan's fiscal deficit
for the first six months of the fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June)
was 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), a Finance
Ministry official told Reuters on Friday.
This compared with a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in the
same period the previous year.
"The full-year fiscal deficit target has also been revised
upwards to 4.7 percent, from the earlier estimate of 4 percent,"
said the official, who declined to be identified.
The fiscal deficit widened to 6.6 percent of GDP in the
2010/11 fiscal year.
"Containing fiscal deficit to 4.7 percent in this fiscal
year looks like an extremely difficult task, especially as it is
election year," said Asif Qureshi, director at Optimus Capital
Management Ltd.
"International oil prices are also rising which means energy
subsidies will increase, therefore increasing the government's
expenditure."
Subsidies and slow implementation of reforms as demanded by
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been one of the main
reasons for a high fiscal deficit.
In 2008, Pakistan and the IMF agreed on a 3-year package
loan for $11 billion. But the programme was halted in 2010
because of slow implementation of fiscal reforms, and only $8
billion has been disbursed so far.
Islamabad opted not to seek a new IMF programme or an
extension. It has to start repaying the loan in early 2012 and
that is when the pressure on foreign exchange reserves will
increase, analysts say.
"The probability is that we will not be going to the Fund
right now and are in fact expecting a few inflows," the Finance
Ministry official said.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
(Editing by Serena Chaudhry)