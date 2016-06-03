* Targets lower fiscal deficit in 2016/17
* Aims to lift tax-to-GDP ratio
* Finance minister says economy has stabilised
* Economy still vulnerable; growth moderate
By Syed Raza Hassan and Asad Hashim
ISLAMABAD, June 3 Pakistan is targeting a near
16 percent rise in tax revenues in the fiscal year ending June
2017, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday as he unveiled a
budget aimed at shoring up the South Asian country's finances.
Dar said Pakistan would cut its fiscal deficit to 3.8
percent of gross domestic product for the coming financial year,
down from the 4.3 percent envisaged for this year, and helped by
a planned rise in tax collection to 3.95 trillion rupees ($37.8
billion).
Pakistan's economy is growing at its quickest rate in eight
years after a slide in oil prices and expansion in industry and
services boosted demand. Investor confidence has slowly returned
to a country that was battered by the global financial crisis.
"The dangers to the economy are now far behind us. Economic
growth has hit an eight year high. This would have been even
better if it had not been for a 28 percent fall in the cotton
crop," Dar told parliament.
Still, the economy remains structurally weak, hamstrung by
poor infrastructure, struggling exports, the threat of militant
violence and a very narrow tax base.
The GDP growth rate of 4.7 percent in the year to June 2016
was less than the government's 5.5 percent target, and a
contraction in the agricultural sector this year meant many
Pakistanis do not feel much better off.
Pakistan's economy needs to grow at more than 6-percent per
annum to absorb new entrants coming into the workforce, experts
say.
Dar said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government's priority
in the year ahead was to push Pakistan's persistently low
tax-to-GDP ratio to above 10 percent and raise taxation
revenues. Pakistan's financial year runs from July to June.
Khurram Husain, a Karachi-based analyst, said the government
was proposing to raise taxes on turnover and financial
transactions, which could hurt economic activity. It had largely
left income and consumption taxes alone, he said.
"I see it more as a fire-fighting budget. The government is
having a very hard time transiting out of fire-fighting mode
into producing a growth-inducing budget. And this budget speech
appears to confirm that," Husain told Reuters.
Successive governments have promised to rein in tax evaders
and boost revenues but face fierce resistance to change,
including from the many politicians and businessmen believed to
be among those dodging their taxes.
Fewer than one percent of Pakistan's 190 million people pay
income tax.
The low level of collection and the hefty cost of funding
its military has left Pakistan with insufficient money to spend
on modernising its schools and hospitals, to the dismay of
donors who end up financing much of the social infrastructure.
Dar said total spending for the 2016/17 year was estimated
at 5.08 trillion rupees, while the defence budget would rise 11
percent year-on-year to 860 billion rupees.
Some economists predict that Pakistan will miss its fiscal
deficit targets over the coming years and start hiking spending
after it exits an International Monetary Fund programme later
this year and heads into a general election in 2018.
For Pakistan budget highlights:
($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees)
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik in ISLAMABAD;
Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Richard
Balmforth)