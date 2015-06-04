By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan will target growth
next year of 5.5 percent when it unveils its 2015/16 budget on
Friday, with historically low interest rates and infrastructure
spending expected to fuel the fastest expansion since the global
financial crisis.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present his blueprint for
the next fiscal year (July-June) to parliament, and will also
confirm that GDP growth in 2014/15 was 4.2 percent, short of the
5.1 percent target.
The shortfall underlines the challenges the government of
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif faces in meeting next year's
forecasts, with daily power shortages curtailing industrial
production and abysmally low tax collection.
Even if Pakistan does hit its target, it is short of what
the country of more than 180 million people needs, economists
said.
"Considering our population, to generate enough employment
for a growing workforce our GDP (growth) should be around 7
percent plus," said Muzzammil Aslam of the think-tank Emerging
Economics Research.
The government has not given official forecasts of spending
and revenues next year, but economists said expenditure was
likely to top 4 trillion rupees (around $40 billion).
Dar said recently that Pakistan's fiscal deficit would fall
to 4.3 percent of GDP in the next financial year compared with
an original target of 4.9 percent in 2014/15.
He added the deficit could have been narrowed further in
2015/16, but for a major military operation against militants in
tribal areas along the Afghan-Pakistan border and the costs of
accommodating thousands of people displaced by the violence.
Defence spending next year will be set at 772 billion
rupees, including 45-50 billion for the operation, an increase
of 10 percent over 2014/15.
One of the biggest challenges facing the government will be
to broaden the tax base in a country where only about one in 200
citizens files income tax, leaving the state having to ask
donors to fund crumbling schools and hospitals.
With many legislators, ministers and businessmen believed to
evade taxes, mustering the political will to push through reform
could prove difficult.
Nevertheless, Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue has
targeted a 19 percent increase in tax receipts to 3,100 billion
rupees for 2015/16.
Imports of liquefied natural gas through a new port facility
in Karachi should help make power supplies more reliable,
although there have been teething problems at the terminal.
Infrastructure projects should be boosted by a $46 billion
deal signed with China earlier this year to open up a road and
energy corridor between the two countries.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)