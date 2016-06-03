June 3 Pakistan is targeting near 16 percent rise in tax revenues in the year ending June 2017, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday as he unveiled a budget aimed at shoring up the country's finances.

Pakistan's economy is growing at its quickest rate in eight years after a slide in oil prices and expansion in industry and services boosted demand. Investor confidence has slowly returned to a country that was battered by the global financial crisis.

Here are highlights of Dar's budget for the 2016/17 financial year that begins on July 1.

FISCAL DEFICIT * Fiscal deficit seen at 3.8 percent of GDP in 2016/17 GROWTH * GDP growth seen at 5.7 percent year-on-year in 2016/17 REVENUE * Aims to push tax to GDP ratio over 10 percent in 2016/17 * Tax revenues estimated at 3.96 trillion rupees ($37.86 billion) versus 3.42 trillion rupees in prior year * Total revenue estimated at 4.92 trillion rupees in 2016/17 vs. 4.33 trillion rupees in prior year. * Revenue from privatisation budgeted at 50 billion rupees in 2016/17 * Prior year's pivatisation revenue of 13.6 billion rupees fell far short of targeted 50 billion rupees.

EXPENDITURE * Total spending in 2016/17 estimated at 5.08 trillion rupees SUBSIDIES * Proposes tax breaks for five sectors: leather, surgical goods, carpets, textile and sports * Proposes extra subsidies for inputs in farm sector including fertiliser, urea

DEFENCE BUDGET * Defence budget for 2016/17 set at 860 billion rupees, up 11 pct y/y TAXATION * To renew "Super Tax" on corporations reporting more than 500 million rupees in pre-tax profit * Sets development budget at 800 billion rupees in 2016/17, up 100 billion rupees from last year MINIMUM WAGES

* Minimum wages increased to 14,000 rupees per month from 13,000 rupees

FINANCE MINISTER'S COMMENTS

"To achieve growth we need to agree on some basic principles which are not effected by the vicissitudes of politics. We need to sit down and agree on a Charter of Economy.

"The dangers to the economy are now far behind us. Economic growth has hit an eight year high. This would have been even better if it had not been for a 28 percent fall in the cotton crop."

"We have never before seen such a hefty package for farmers. I congratulate the agricultural industry" ($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees)