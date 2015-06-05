ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan will increase capital gains tax on securities held for up to four years, figures in Friday's budget showed.

Traders on the Karachi Stock Exchange had said that the increase was a possibility, although they added that it could have a short-term negative impact on shares, which have performed strongly over the last year.

According to the budget, the tax on securities held for up to 12 months will rise to 15 percent from 12.5 percent, that on securities held for between 12 and 24 months will increase to 12.5 percent from 10 percent and a new tax of 7.5 percent will be levied on securities held for between two and four years. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)