By Hamid Ullah Khan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 27 At least 17 people
were killed on Friday when a remote-controlled bomb exploded on
a bus carrying government officials in the Pakistani city of
Peshawar, officials said.
The attack took place on a main road in Peshawar, near the
frontier tribal areas of the northwest where Islamist militants
have their strongholds.
"We have so far received 17 bodies," said the spokesman for
the Lady Reading Hospital. "There were several people on the
roof of the bus, which was full, so we expect the death toll to
rise."
The bus was carrying employees of the civil secretariat,
said police officials.
A spokesman for Ansar al Mujahideen, a group allied to but
not part of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for
the blast. Abu Baseer said that the attack was in retaliation
for U.S. drone strikes.
Islamist violence has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent
months, undermining Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's efforts to
tame the insurgency by launching peace talks with the Pakistani
Taliban.
Last week, two suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a
130-year-old Anglican church in Peshawar, killing at least 81
people in the deadliest attack on Christians in the
predominantly Muslim country.
