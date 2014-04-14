MULTAN Pakistan Pakistani police re-arrested a convicted cannibal on Monday after finding a young boy's head in his home.

Mohammad Arif, 35, and his brother Mohammad Farman, 30, from the small town of Darya Khan in central Pakistan, served two years in jail for cannibalism and were released last year.

Police said the two had dug up more than 100 corpses from the local graveyard and eaten them.

"Residents informed police after a stench emanated from the house of the two brothers. We raided the house on Monday morning and found the head of a young boy," a district police chief, Ameer Abdullah, told Reuters.

"We have arrested one of the brothers, Mohammad Arif, and are conducting raids for the arrest of the other brother."

Police were searching nearby graveyards to see if they had been disturbed, he said.

