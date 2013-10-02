ISLAMABAD Oct 2 The head of Pakistan's central
bank has told legislators he believes $25 million in cash is
being smuggled out through the country's airports every day, a
senator said on Wednesday.
Senator Nasreen Jalil told Reuters that the central bank
governor singled out smuggling as one reason the Pakistani rupee
had been falling in foreign exchange trading.
Jalil said governor Yassen Anwar told a committee of
parliament's upper house that he intended to try to stop the
smuggling of large sums but that controls were weak. Jalil
chairs the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.
"Hundi and hawala through which money flows out of the
country is totally illegal but we do not have the systems and
political will to stop it," said Jalil, referring to the
informal money transfer systems that circumvent anti-money
laundering laws.
Anwar had been questioned by the committee after the rupee
sank to a record low of 110 against the dollar last week. In the
capital Islamabad, some currency traders were not offering
dollars for sale last week.
Jalil said the shortage had eased and the sharp decline was
linked to a loan of $59 million due to be repaid to a foreign
donor. On Tuesday, the rupee regained some ground to 95 to the
dollar.
One reason dollars were in such high demand was the tendency
of wealthy Pakistanis to convert money into dollars and send it
back into Pakistan from abroad, tax lawyer Ikramul Haq said.
Since remittances are exempt from taxes and tax authorities
cannot legally question the source of remittances, this would
help wealthy Pakistanis evade tax, Haq said.
Only 0.57 percent of Pakistanis paid income tax last year,
according to the Federal Board of Revenue. Pakistan has one of
the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world, leaving public
services woefully underfunded.
The wealthy do not pay their share while poor Pakistanis are
disproportionately hit by direct taxes on fuel, food and phone
use. A study last year found that nearly 70 percent of Pakistani
lawmakers did not even submit file tax returns.
Expanding the tax base was a key condition of Pakistan
securing a $6.7 billion loan last month from the International
Monetary Fund.
