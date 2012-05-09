EU defence plans aim to support NATO -Juncker
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday EU's plans to deepen security and defence ties were not aimed at weakening NATO.
Position: Governor State Bank of Pakistan
Incumbent: Yaseen Anwar
Born: March 31, 1951
Term: Appointed for a three-year term in October 2011
Key facts:
- The articulate, soft-spoken former banker previously served as deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
- Anwar, a dual national who holds a U.S. citizenship, studied economics and political science at the Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania.
- He has about 33 years of banking experience across cities including New York, London and Paris, and his resume includes American banks, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.
- Anwar is the fourth central bank chief in three years since Asif Ali Zardari took over as president, highlighting the politically unstable country's difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified individuals in government service.
