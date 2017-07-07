FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Pakistan names Tariq Bajwa as new central bank governor - finance ministry
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 2 days ago

Pakistan names Tariq Bajwa as new central bank governor - finance ministry

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan has appointed former civil servant Tariq Bajwa as the new governor of its central bank, the finance ministry said on Friday.

"The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Tariq Bajwa as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years from the date he assumes office," according to a statement posted on the official finance ministry Twitter feed.

Bajwa's appointment comes days after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar clashed with the central bank over the rupee's unexpected 3.1 percent plunge against the dollar on Wednesday. Analysts said the central bank allowed the local currency to fall, which prompted a furious backlash from Dar.

Deputy Governor Riaz Riazuddin was in May appointed as acting governor for three months until a permanent new chief was named. But Dar sad the appointment would be brought forward after the rupee plunge. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Asif Shahzad; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.