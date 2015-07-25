(Corrects story to show Pakistan maintained rate at 6.5 pct, not cut to 6.5 pct from 7.0 pct)

KARACHI, July 25 Pakistan's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.5 percent on Saturday, a spokesman said.

The bank has been gradually reducing the interest rate as it seeks to spur economic growth against a backdrop of slowing inflation, largely due to weak oil prices. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)