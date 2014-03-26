By Eissa Saeed
ISLAMABAD March 26 A bill introduced in
Pakistan's National Assembly to increase the punishment for
guardians, clerics and spouses involved in child marriages
should be supported by religious leaders, the legislator behind
the move said on Wednesday.
"I've seen this injustice in my constituency and around the
country in every single province," legislator Marvi Memon told
Reuters. "It's time that we stand up for our women."
Pakistan's conservative religious parties strongly opposed
the bill tabled by Memon on Tuesday, and some Muslim clerics
want the penalties scrapped altogether.
Currently, women can legally marry at 16 in Pakistan and men
at 18. But many marry much younger, and the current penalty for
anyone involved in a child marriage is a $10 fine, possibly
accompanied by up to a month's imprisonment.
Memon has proposed that the fine should be increased to
$1,000 and the possible jail sentence to two years. The bill is
currently being reviewed.
Earlier this month Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology
issued a statement criticizing current laws forbidding child
marriage. The Council said that children should be allowed to
get married once they reach puberty under Islamic law.
Memon argues that child marriages cause women to become
pregnant before their bodies are ready, leading to permanent
damage and possible death. She plans to enlist Islamic scholars
to refute the guidance of the religious council.
"Early marriages lead to early conception, which cause many
health issues and sometimes death," Memon said.
Even if Memon's bill is passed, it will be hard to enforce.
Pakistani police are notoriously reluctant to interfere with
what many see as culturally acceptable traditions.
Even if police do arrest a suspect, the overworked lower
courts can take years to hear a case, and bribes can often make
charges disappear.
But the high courts have become more activist in recent
years. Judges are increasingly intervening in egregious cases of
human rights violations, although their rulings are not always
effective and there is little follow-up.
One third of women around the world are married before they
turn 18, according to the Washington D.C.-based International
Center for Research on Women. The tradition of child marriage is
most prevalent in South Asia. Pregnancy is the leading cause of
death for girls between 15 and 19, the group said.
There are no reliable statistics on the number of child
marriages in Pakistan. Few cases are reported to the police. The
government does not track the issue.
Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, who chairs the Council of
Islamic Ideology, opposed Memon's introduction of the bill in
the parliament. He argued in the National Assembly that current
laws forbidding marriage to children contradict the Koran.
He did not return calls seeking comment.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld and Simon Cameron-Moore)