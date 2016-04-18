By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, Pakistan April 18
KARACHI, Pakistan April 18 Pakistan's largest
bank, Habib Bank Limited, said on Monday it had won a
licence to operate a branch in the Chinese city of Urumqi, the
first South Asian bank to be granted such a licence.
The opening of the Pakistani bank in Urumqi, the capital of
the violence-prone far-western region of Xinjiang, which borders
Pakistan, will deepen ties between the two countries that last
year signed a $46 billion agreement for infrastructure and
energy projects.
"HBL will be establishing banking operations in Urumqi, the
largest city of the province of Xinjiang, which borders Pakistan
along the traditional Silk Route," the bank said in a statement.
Up until April Pakistan's government held a 42.5 percent
stake in Habib, the country's oldest bank. But it sold off its
shares as part of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's plan to
privatize 68 public institutions, bringing in more than $1
billion.
Pakistan last year signed an agreement for projects worth
$46 billion with China to set up a so-called China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor, in a boost to Pakistan's crumbling
infrastructure and energy sector.
In return, China will get a free trade zone in Pakistan's
Gwadar port and access to the Arabian Sea. New Pakistani roads
will open up routes for Chinese goods into Europe and the Middle
East from landlocked Xinjiang, which borders Pakistan.
(Editing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik)