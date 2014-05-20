By Saud Mehsud
| DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan May 20 The Pakistani
Taliban have kidnapped a Chinese tourist on a cycling tour of
the country, police and Taliban sources said Tuesday, the latest
in a series of abductions aimed at raising money for rival
Taliban factions.
The man, whose name and passport details were supplied to
Reuters, was kidnapped on Monday in Daraban, near the western
city of Dera Ismail Khan.
Abdullah Bahar, a senior Taliban commander, told Reuters the
man was in their custody.
"We kidnapped the Chinese tourist. He is now in our hands,"
he said. "We will demand the release of our fighters who are in
government custody."
Daraban police said they were searching for the man.
Kidnaps are rising in Pakistan, although it is unusual for
Chinese to be targeted. Gunmen in January shot dead six guards
protecting a Spanish round-the-world cyclist in a remote area of
western Pakistan. He escaped unhurt, his family said.
The Pakistani Taliban, who are seeking to set up an Islamic
state, have split over tribal rivalries, control of extortion
revenue, peace talks with the government, and who should succeed
leaders killed by U.S. drone strikes.
It is allied to but not the same as the Afghan Taliban, who
have repeatedly called on their Pakistani allies to resolve
their differences.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)