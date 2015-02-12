* Talks with Taliban have failed over many years
* China wants to become main power in region
* Pakistan key to contacts with moderate militants
By Maria Golovnina
ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 China offered on Thursday to
mediate in stalled efforts to engage the Afghan Taliban in peace
negotiations, reflecting its desire to play a more active role
in a region it sees as part of its sphere of influence.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement as he
arrived in the Pakistani capital on a two-day visit aimed at
cementing traditionally warm ties between communist China and
conservative Islamic Pakistan.
Afghanistan and its Western backers have been trying to
bring moderate Taliban figures to the negotiating table to end
years of war in the country. Pakistan is key to the process
because of its historic ties to the Taliban leaders, who have
used the Pakistani border region as a safe haven.
"We will support the Afghan government in realising
reconciliation with various political factions including the
Taliban," Wang told reporters.
"China is ready to play its constructive role and will
provide necessary facilitation at any time if it is required by
various parties in Afghanistan."
Wang said he had a "strong sense" that Pakistan had a
"strong will to take a constructive part in the resolution of
this matter."
In Washington, the White House said President Barack Obama
and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke by phone on
Thursday about counterterrorism and other issues, and agreed to
meet "at a mutually convenient time."
Obama "welcomed the improved relations between Afghanistan
and Pakistan, and noted appreciation for Pakistan's efforts to
combat terrorism," the White House said.
Obama is trying to wind down the role of U.S. forces in
Afghanistan, which were sent in to topple the Taliban in 2001
but have failed to end their insurgency.
China and the United States are growing rivals in Asia but
share a common concern about Islamist militancy.
A senior U.S. State Department official said Washington
supported any role China could play in stabilizing Afghanistan
but it was unclear what leverage China could use to persuade the
Taliban to resume meaningful negotiations.
"The U.S. and China have agreed to work together to support
Afghanistan's government of national unity, security forces and
economic development to ensure that Afghanistan can never again
be used as a safe haven for terrorists," said the official, who
asked not to be identified.
Global powers have tried to breathe life into the stalled
talks for years. They finally collapsed in 2013 after Taliban
representatives angered the Kabul government by trying to open
an embassy-style office in Qatar.
