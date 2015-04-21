By Robert Birsel
| ISLAMABAD, April 21
praised Pakistan on Tuesday for its contribution to security in
China's restive far west where a Muslim minority chaffs against
Beijing's rule, while Pakistan promised to step up cooperation
in tackling terrorism.
Xi, in an address to Pakistan's parliament, also called for
closer economic cooperation between the traditional allies a day
after they launched energy and infrastructure projects in
Pakistan worth $46 billion.
Xi has linked economic cooperation with security and said on
Tuesday the two countries "share a common stake in security."
"Over the years Pakistan has overcome all kinds of
difficulties and contributed greatly to the security and
stability of China's western border areas and this is something
that we shall never forget," Xi told parliament.
China is worried about Muslim separatists from Xinjiang,
whom it blames for a string of deadly attacks across China over
the past year or so, and believes that they have teamed up with
Pakistan-based militants.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan considered Chinese
security as important as its own.
"We will fight together to eliminate the menace of
terrorism. Our joint efforts against terrorism have succeeded so
far, but we have to intensify the efforts to achieve our goals,"
Sharif told parliament.
Ties between nuclear-armed Pakistan and China are
underpinned by common wariness of India and a desire to hedge
against U.S. influence in South Asia.
They are finalising a long-discussed plan to sell Pakistan
eight Chinese submarines.
Although the deal, worth between $4 billion and $5 billion
according to media reports, was not mentioned in public during
Xi's two-day visit, Sharif said Pakistan was looking forward to
more defence cooperation with China.
"Our defence ties are strong and they are poised to become
stronger in years to come," Sharif said.
The economic projects launched on Monday are aimed at
establishing a Pakistan-China Economic Corridor between
Pakistan's southern Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea and China's
western Xinjiang region.
The plan, which would eclipse U.S. spending in Pakistan over
the last decade or so, is part of China's aim to forge "Silk
Road" land and sea ties to markets in the Middle East and
Europe.
The corridor, a network of roads, railways and pipelines,
will pass through Pakistan's poor Baluchistan province where a
long-running separatist insurgency will raise questions about
the plan's feasibility.
Highlighting those worries, suspected militants attacked a
remote air-traffic control radar post in Gwadar district with
rocket-propelled grenades and automatic weapons early on
Tuesday, an aviation official said. There were no casualties.
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)