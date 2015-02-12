* Talks with Taliban have failed over many years
ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 China offered on Thursday to
mediate in stalled efforts to engage the Afghan Taliban in peace
negotiations, reflecting its desire to play a more active role
in a region it sees as part of its sphere of influence.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement in
Islamabad as he arrived in the Pakistani capital on a two-day
visit aimed at cementing traditionally warm ties between
communist China and conservative Islamic Pakistan.
Afghanistan and its Western backers have been trying to
bring moderate Taliban figures to the negotiating table to end
years of war in the country. Pakistan is key to the process
because of its historic ties to the Taliban leadership.
"We will support the Afghan government in realising
reconciliation with various political factions including the
Taliban," Wang told reporters.
"China is ready to play its constructive role and will
provide necessary facilitation at any time if it is required by
various parties in Afghanistan."
China's relationship with Pakistan, where it is heavily
involved in projects including the nuclear sector, is often seen
as a counterweight to India's influence in the region, with
Afghanistan a playing field for proxy forces backed by each
side.
Officials have informally floated the idea of China taking a
more active role in talks but details have been sketchy and it
is unclear what leverage China can use to persuade the Taliban
to resume meaningful negotiations.
Many Afghan Taliban commanders use the border region with
Pakistan as a safe haven.
"I have got a strong sense that Pakistan takes very
seriously the issue of Afghanistan and it has a strong will to
take a constructive part in the resolution of this matter," Wang
said.
Global powers have tried to breathe life into the stalled
talks for years but efforts to engage the Taliban have failed
repeatedly. They finally collapsed in 2013 after Taliban
representatives angered the Kabul government by trying to open
an embassy-style office in Qatar.
