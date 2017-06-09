BEIJING Pakistan has told Chinese authorities that two Chinese teachers kidnapped last month in the south Asian nation's province of Baluchistan are probably dead, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.

China earlier expressed grave concern at Islamic State claims that the group killed the teachers it had kidnapped in the southwestern region, where Beijing is investing billions of dollars in infrastructure projects.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)