(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
KARACHI, Pakistan Dec 27 Pakistan expects to
secure soft loans from China totalling around $1 billion for
three road projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), a Pakistani official said on Tuesday.
"Hopefully, agreement will be signed between the two
countries in this regard in China-Pakistan Joint Cooperation
Committee (JCC) meeting to be held on Dec. 29 in Beijing,"
Ashraf Zaman, spokesman for Pakistan's National Highway
Authority (NHA) told Reuters.
The roads lie on the western route of CPEC, a $55 billion
network of roads, rail links, power plants and other
infrastructure connecting western China to Pakistan's Arabian
Sea port of Gwadar.
They include roads from Raikot to Thakot, Yarik to Zhob and
from Basima to Khuzdar, Zaman said, adding that the deal to
finance the three roads was struck last month.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying said she had no details about the meeting or any
financing deals to be reached, but that the economic corridor
project was an important one for both countries.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; writing by Asad Hashim; editing by Andrew
Roche and Simon Cameron-Moore)