Members of the Christian community and civil society in Lahore hold placards and candles during a protest against a twin suicide bomb attack on a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana

ISLAMABAD At least 78 people were killed on Sunday in a twin suicide bomb attack on a church in Pakistan, including 34 women and seven children, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said.

"Who are these terrorists killing women and children?" he said on live television, speaking from the northwestern city of Peshawar where the attack took place outside the church after Sunday mass.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassad; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)