By Dylan Welch
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Nov 27 A Pakistani political party
published what it said was the name of the CIA's chief operative
in Islamabad and demanded on Wednesday that he face murder
charges over a U.S. drone strike that killed five people last
week.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), which is led by former
cricket star Imran Khan, included the name in a letter to
police, a copy of which was released to the media.
"I would like to nominate the U.S clandestine agency CIA
(Central Intelligence Agency) Station Chief in Islamabad ... and
CIA Director John O. Brennan for committing the gross offences
of committing murder and waging war against Pakistan," PTI
information secretary Shireen Mazari said in the letter, which
was written in English.
Reuters removed the name referred to in the letter as it
could not be independently verified. The U.S. embassy in
Islamabad declined to comment.
Intelligence agencies usually keep the identities of
operatives under wraps. If the party has correctly named the
head of the CIA in Pakistan, he may be forced to leave.
It would not be the first time the CIA has been forced into
such a situation in Pakistan. In 2010 the then-station chief
left the country after his name was revealed during a legal case
involving another drone strike in which civilians were killed.
U.S. officials said then that they believed the exposure
was deliberate retaliation by elements of Pakistan's
Inter-Services Intelligence directorate (ISI), who were upset
that their spy agency and some of its officers had been named as
defendants in a lawsuit filed in U.S. courts.
The Nov. 21 drone strike in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, which is in
the country's lawless northwest, struck a religious seminary
believed to be connected with the Taliban-linked Haqqani
Network. It killed a senior member of the network and four other
unidentified people.
The United States has used drone strikes extensively to
target alleged militants, though the victims have sometimes
included civilians. Pakistan publicly opposes the strikes as a
violation of its sovereignty, but officials privately admit that
the government broadly supports them.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Mark Trevelyan)