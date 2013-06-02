(Repeats Sunday item, no change to text)
By Jibran Ahmad and Nick Macfie
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 2 A projectionist lies
asleep in the sweltering Pakistani heat, his face covered by a
cloth. A colleague rewinds a reel manually while on screen,
through the hashish smoke, a woman bounces on a bed singing
"hello, hello, hello" into a cellphone.
To this, her would-be lover, who is in another room and is
old and apparently drunk, sings "hello, hello, hello" back to
her while splashing his head and shoulders with aftershave.
Then the two of them, both fully clothed, sing it again.
Welcome to the strangely innocent and overwhelmingly seedy
world of Pashto cinema, or Pollywood, which once made its home
in Pakistan's wild frontier town of Peshawar, but is now
confined to a handful of theatres that haven't been attacked by
Islamists.
The Taliban banned cinema and music during their five-year
rule in neighbouring Afghanistan, deeming them un-Islamic, and
insisted that women wear all-enveloping burqas.
The Pakistani Taliban are just as strict and in Pashto
cinema, where there is no sex or even kissing and only a bit of
midriff on show, all their rules are broken. Several cinemas
have been attacked, three of them either bombed or burnt to the
ground. Bombs have also gone off outside the cinemas.
But even some of those who hate the Taliban are scornful and
the industry has been fading over the decades as India's
higher-quality Bollywood movies have flourished.
"It's been known for families (in the largely ethnic Pashtun
northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to kill a daughter
who becomes a singer in the movies," one resident of Peshawar
said. "People love the songs, but not the singers."
The films, now mostly made in Lahore, capital of Punjab
province, are crudely made stories with love, valour and Pashtun
identity at their core. They feature middle-aged, heavily armed
heroes with long moustaches wooing much younger women who, when
not bouncing fully dressed on beds, sing a lot in the hills of
northwest Pakistan.
Some say the vulgarity has been introduced by Punjabi film
makers desperate to fill cinemas. And some theatres slip in blue
movies between shows.
The macho interest of Pashto films is addressed with guns,
swords, knives and bloodshed. In the posters advertising the
films, the wild-eyed men are often pictured smoking three
cigarettes at once, with one behind the ear for good measure.
FIRE EXTINGUISHERS AT THE READY
Peshawar's Arshad Cinema, complete with private boxes, is
grim and dark, with dirty stone steps, crumbling walls and bare
wires hanging from the ceilings. Opposite is a brand new medical
centre, eight storeys high and built on the site of another
Pashto cinema which was destroyed.
The projectors are decades old and noisy. At the foot of one
was a can of oil and three fire extinguishers near at hand. The
picture itself was out of focus and the soundtrack painfully
distorted.
"People like Pashto films because they are based on stories
about society," Arshad manager Khalid Khan said.
"But when there are stories in the media saying there are
four or five suicide bombers in Peshawar, no one comes to the
cinema. And we are suffering losses."
But another reason for the losses is the repetitive story
lines and vulgarity, though by western standards, the films are
too soft and restrained to be considered pornography.
"The films we used to watch in cinemas were based on stories
and real issues," said Safdar Khan, 70. "But going to the cinema
is considered a shame or bad thing today due to the obscenity."
Scriptwriter Nazir Bhati believes Pashto movies are on their
way out because they are so monotonous.
"I gave up my job when a producer asked me to include vulgar
bits," he told a newspaper.
Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formerly
Northwest Frontier Province. Once a majestic walled city, a
centre of culture, trade, architecture and education, Peshawar
is now hectic, congested and plagued by violence.
It has witnessed dozens of bomb attacks in recent years,
either launched by the Pakistani Taliban seeking to bring down
the government or the result of sectarian violence.
But it remains a centre of Pashtun culture which celebrates
the reputation of fearless warriors, the heroes of the films,
even if overweight and apparently the wrong side of 60.
The men in the pitch-black auditorium lounge around in their
seats, smoking cigarettes and more powerful substances and
cheering the good bits. But for an outsider, it's difficult to
tell which bits are good.
"The projectors are old," Arshad manager Khan said. "And
there is so much smoke. So the quality is bad."
