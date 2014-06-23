* Qadri's plane diverted to Lahore, says will lead
revolution
* Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters near Islamabad
* Roads blocked, mobile phones cut
(Adds details, edits)
By Katharine Houreld and Mubasher Bukhari
LAHORE, Pakistan, June 23 A prominent cleric
returned to Pakistan on Monday to lead what he calls a peaceful
revolution against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as his supporters
fought pitched battles with police firing tear gas in the
capital Islamabad.
Tahirul Qadri, a Pakistani preacher turned political
activist who lives in Canada, is a divisive figure in Pakistan,
where he made headlines last year by leading mass rallies
against the previous government.
As a plane carrying Qadri approached Benazir Bhutto
International Airport near Islamabad, violence broke out on the
ground as police fired tear gas at 2,000 of his supporters in
chaotic scenes rarely seen in the orderly capital.
The authorities, fearing an escalation of unrest, diverted
the commercial flight to the eastern city of Lahore.
"We want no corruption, we want no terrorism in our
country," Qadri told Reuters aboard the plane. "We want total
transparency of institutions."
Qadri's sudden ascent to prominence has prompted speculation
that the army, which ruled Pakistan for decades, may be using
him as a proxy in efforts to sideline the civilian government.
His comeback comes at an uneasy time for Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif, whose civilian government has failed to engage
Taliban militants in peace talks, prompting the army to launch a
major offensive against the militants.
Even after the aircraft landed in Lahore, Qadri and his
supporters refused to leave the plane for hours, demanding it
fly back to Islamabad or for the army to send a representative
to protect him.
He eventually disembarked and was escorted to his residence
in Lahore, his main base in the country. Outside Lahore airport,
about 1,000 supporters held a peaceful rally shouting "Long live
Qadri".
Qadri's spokesman, Shahid Mursaleen, said he wanted to stage
an Arab spring-style revolt and install a government that would
enforce reform, tackle terrorism and improve accountability.
"He wants to bring a peaceful democratic revolution,"
Mursaleen told Reuters. "He wants to topple the whole system."
ARMY'S BACKING
It is hard to estimate Qadri's popularity in a country with
few reliable opinion polls, but his sympathy for the army could
catapult him to the centre of a brewing protest movement.
Discontent with the government is already high due to power
shortages that have crippled the economy as well as a persistent
Taliban insurgency which stages attacks around the country.
Reflecting the government's anxiety, police had placed cargo
containers along major roads to restrict access to Islamabad
airport and blocked mobile phone services to disrupt
communication between the demonstrators.
At least eight people, including a policeman, were killed in
Lahore last week when protesters clashed with police in a
standoff over Qadri.
"Long live the army!" and "Revolution will come!" chanted
his supporters, who had gathered outside the airport in the
military garrison city of Rawalpindi near Islamabad.
"We just want to give a peaceful welcome to our leader, but
they (government) pounded us with heavy tear gas," said one
protester, Tajamul Hussain, in his early 20s.
"Their days are numbered, God willing, Doctor Qadri will
bring revolution to Pakistan.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; additional reporting by Syed Raza
Hassan in Islamabad; Editing by Ron Popeski)