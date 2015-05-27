ISLAMABAD, May 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In late
April, after 28 hours of heavy rain, Noor Hussain and his two
brothers surveyed his three-hectare wheat plot to see what they
could save.
An earlier hailstorm had already devastated much of the
crop. Now, standing on the fringes of the sodden farm, Hussain
despaired.
"Look at spikes of the wheat," he said, pointing out where
the heavy weather had broken them off. "Only the small plants in
the middle of the plot have survived."
Hussain, 39, estimated 70 percent of the crop was ruined,
with harvest only six weeks away.
Farmers all over Pakistan are suffering the same heartbreak,
as a season of unusually heavy rain and cold weather continues
to destroy crops across the country.
Heavily in debt and tired of struggling against the
worsening effects of climate change, some farmers have decided
to abandon crop farming altogether, instead turning to raising
cattle and poultry as more reliable sources of income.
"How can I keep growing wheat when I have suffered so much
economic damage?" asked Hussain, who said erratic rains had been
hurting his harvests since 2011.
"I will grow wheat on one hectare to meet my family's food
needs and on the rest I will establish a cattle pen and poultry
farm," he said.
SWAPPING CROPS FOR CATTLE
Speaking to the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone,
farmers from districts southeast of Islamabad said that delayed
or excessive rains, coupled with heavy hailstorms, have nearly
flattened their wheat and mustard crops.
"I have no way to pay off my loan, other than resorting to
labour at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Islamabad," said
40-year-old Mujtaba Khan, who wept as he spoke. "I don't think I
will be able to grow crops for the next three years, because it
will take too long for me to clear my debt."
Of the dozens of farmers in Punjab province who spoke with
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, most have already reduced their
crop farming activities and started raising animals.
A mushrooming of cattle pens around towns and cities in
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces reflects a growing
resignation among farmers that they can no longer make a living
from agriculture, experts said.
As unseasonable rain continues, many farmers are still
waiting to harvest their crops, three weeks behind schedule.
According to farming experts, such delays, as well as hurting
harvests, can increase the chances of attack by yellow rust, a
fungal disease that hampers photosynthesis and stunts the growth
of grain.
Ibrahim Mughal, chairperson of the Pakistan Agri Forum,
estimates that unwanted rains in northern Punjab and
Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces have resulted in losses of up to 50
percent in wheat, mustard, and maize production. The region
accounts for over 65 percent of the country's total wheat
production, according to Mughal.
"If the rains come a month ahead of harvest time - usually
April to mid-May - it is always disastrous," he said in a
telephone interview from Lahore.
The Federal Committee on Agriculture had fixed the national
wheat production target at 26.3 million tons for the 2014-2015
rabi season, which produces a spring harvest. But officials are
pessimistic about achieving those figures.
Instead, "we estimate damages of over three million tons to
the crop from this year's odd rainy season," said Sikandar Hayat
Bosan, federal minister for National Food Security and Research.
For some of Pakistan's farmers, this year's damage is the
last straw. In Gujar Khan, about 70 kilometres (43 miles) from
Islamabad, wheat and mustard farmer Fareed Khan lost $325,000
worth of crops to heavy rains. Now he's converting his farmland
into a cattle pen.
"How can a farmer like me afford to continue with the
cultivation of wheat, when erratic weather has become the foe of
farmers?" he asked.
