CHITRAL, Pakistan, Nov 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For
Akram Hussain, unprecedented monsoon floods that drenched his
Hindu Kush mountain valley this year were a danger to more than
just homes and crops.
His 4,000-strong Kalasha people, who live in three remote
valleys in north-west Pakistan, preserve an ancient way of life,
including animist beliefs at odds with Pakistan's dominant
Islamic state religion. That has led to threats by the Taliban,
who call them kafirs, or non-believers.
Outsiders, looking for arable land, also have increasingly
moved into their high mountain valleys.
Now, worsening extreme weather linked to climate change is
making efforts to preserve the old ways even harder, the Kalasha
say.
"Our culture and language were already under threat and now
these floods have devastated half our valley," Hussain said.
Torrential rainfall in July in the district - an area that
usually falls outside Pakistan's monsoon belt - sent floodwater
pouring down steep mountainsides, damaging infrastructure in the
valleys of Bumburet and Rumbur.
Birir, the third valley inhabited by the Kalasha, was
spared.
The floods damaged tourist hotels, shops and houses near the
nullah (mountain stream) on the valley floor and swept away
crops of ripe maize and orchards full of fruit trees.
"This winter is going to be very difficult for us," Hussain
said.
Around the world, extreme weather and rising seas linked to
climate change are presenting a growing threat not just to lives
and homes but to cultures, from nomads in the drought-hit Sahel
to Pacific Islanders who fear the loss of their entire nations.
DESCENDANTS OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT?
For Pakistan's Kalasha, struggling to preserve their culture
is nothing new. They are the last survivors of the people of
Kafiristan, who were mostly converted to Islam in the nineteenth
century.
Their neighbours across the mountains, in the Afghan
province of Nuristan, are the Taliban, who hold sway in parts of
that country.
Among the Kalasha, prayers are offered during festivities
that commemorate the changing seasons. Their elaborate rites
demand the sacrifice of dozens of goats, which is becoming
increasingly expensive, particularly as crops are destroyed by
extreme weather.
"When the livestock comes down for the winter what are we
going to feed them? If our livestock goes, our culture goes,"
Hussain said.
In Bumburet Valley, the Kalasha Cultural Centre, built by
the Greek government in 2004, houses an impressive museum of
Kalash artefacts, including colourful embroidered clothes,
musical instruments, jewellery and wooden sculptures.
Greek interest in the Kalasha stems from the belief that
they are descendants of the army of Alexander the Great which
marched through these mountains centuries ago.
The centre was spared by the floods, thanks to a strong
stone wall built around its perimeters.
For the most part, the effects of climate change simply
compound other problems the Kalasha have faced recently as
migrants move into their valleys.
"Some of these migrants are brainwashing the Kalash people.
There have been several conversions to Islam this year alone,"
Hussain said.
The winter ahead - when the valleys are cut off from the
rest of the country by snow - will be long and hard this year,
the Kalasha warn.
In the village of Krakal, Shahida, a young Kalash woman
explains: "We live on goat's milk, cheese and beans during the
winter months. Now with our crops washed away by the floods and
no fodder for our livestock we are very worried."
The sturdy traditional construction of the Kalash homes
helped them to survive the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck
the Hindu Kush on 26 October, although some have cracks that
must be repaired before winter.
Most Kalash homes were also spared by the summer floods as
they are built higher up on the mountainsides. But some tourist
hotels and other buildings were washed away.
DEFORESTATION PROBLEMS
With all the reconstruction that will take place before the
winter snow arrives in December, even more trees will be felled
to rebuild hotels and houses. Shahida feels that deforestation
is a part of the problem in the Kalash valleys.
"I think the main reason for the floods is the cutting of
trees. There were so many forests up in the high pastures and
they are gone now. If the government cannot control
deforestation the floods will keep coming and become more
severe," she said.
The Bumburet valley attracts thousands of tourists each year
who come to see the Kalasha, especially during their festivals,
when there is dancing and mulberry wine flows.
For many years, Greek volunteers would travel to the Kalash
valleys to help with construction and other charitable work that
contributed to their cultural preservation.
In 2009, one volunteer was kidnapped by the Taliban and
released only after eight months in captivity. No further
volunteers have come from Greece since then.
"That was a big blow to our community since he was doing
good work for the Kalasha. The second blow was when one of our
shepherds was brutally murdered on the border with Nuristan a
few years ago. Luckily the army has moved in and we have better
security now," said Shahida.
A military camp and new police station have sprung up in the
last couple of years. The army is currently repairing roads and
bridges destroyed by the floods, and they also patrol the high
mountain border with Nuristan.
But "it's not the Taliban that is the main threat," said
Quaid-e-Azam, a Kalash community leader from Rumbur Valley. "It
is climate change. We need to start planning for future
disasters, otherwise life is going to be very difficult for us."
