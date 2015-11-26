THATTA, Pakistan, Nov 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F isherman Muhammad Yusuf's family has been living on the island
of Hajamaro, just over three miles off the coast of southern
Pakistan, for generations. But the island that was once a happy
home has now become a prison.
Sea level rise and frequent cyclones are eroding Yusuf's
property. Decreasing fish stocks are threatening his livelihood.
And relentless health problems are killing his children.
Some 60 families like Yusuf's live on a cluster of more than
a dozen islands off Keti Bunder, a port on the Arabian Sea in
Thatta district. With too little money to move to the mainland,
they feel trapped.
"If we had sufficient resources to relocate, we would have
moved to Thatta city some five years ago and quit fishing," said
Yusuf, 62.
Across Pakistan, families are struggling against rising sea
level, droughts, floods and other climate-change related
pressures. Many of them - those luckier or richer than Yusuf's
family - move to safer ground in new areas. Others are trapped
where they are.
But as the number of families forced from their homes - or
threatened by staying in them - continues to rise, Pakistan's
resources are coming under increasing strain, experts say.
Without more work to help families adapt effectively to the
changing conditions, they say, the country could see surging
numbers of people migrating.
STRUGGLING AT HOME
Life on Hajamaro island is becoming nearly impossible, Yusuf
says. With each passing day, the rising sea claims someone
else's land, or another family's shack, he said.
Fish stocks near the shore are falling, in part as a result
of rising pollution from nearby Karachi, where large quantities
of untreated industrial waste are discharged into the ocean,
according to Hameed Ullah Jan, a former Pakistan environmental
minister.
The pollution pushes fishermen into deeper waters to find a
catch, despite not having the right boats or nets for the job,
he said.
The drinking water that island families fetch by travelling
to Thatta city also is becoming more saline, due to seawater
intrusion in underground supplies. They have no choice but to
drink it, however, because they can't afford to buy clean water,
Yusuf said.
With limited access to potable water and pollution tainting
their staple food of fish, Yusuf's children often suffer from
diarrhoea and fever - and the family is too poor to take them to
the doctor.
Yusuf and his wife, Parto Bhari, have already lost two
daughters to diarrhoea this year.
Now their three sons - aged 4, 10 and 12 - are sick too. "I
can do nothing but keep praying for better health for my ailing
sons," Bhari said quietly.
ADAPTATION OR MIGRATION?
A 2012 report by Asian Development Bank estimates that by
2050 there will be more than 250 million people in Bangladesh
and Pakistan living in "hot spots" threatened by negative
climate change impacts, such as flooding or drought.
"While most people will adapt in situ, the potential for
redistribution of population through migration is substantial,"
the report said.
Environmentalists in Pakistan say rising numbers of people
have fled Pakistan's coastal region in recent years to escape
rising sea levels and saltwater contamination, and their
movement could be just the beginning.
Experts and activists are calling for the government to
intervene.
According to Arif Ahmad Khan, secretary of the Ministry of
Climate Change, Pakistan's constitution obliges the government
to provide the "basic necessities of life" such as food, housing
and education.
But while officials often pay compensation to people
affected by development projects such as roads or bridges, they
do little to aid those who need resettling as a result of
climate-related problems, he said.
Sarwar Bari, national coordinator of the Pattan Development
Organization, an NGO based in Islamabad, said migration levels
could surge in the next few years unless officials initiate
measures to help people cope with problems such as erratic
rainfall, droughts, and floods.
"The government should include climate-related migration in
its national climate change policy and help people cope
financially with the phenomenon," he said.
It's not as easy as moving families out of hot spots into
urban areas, said Shafqat Aziz, a food security expert with
Oxfam Novib, the Dutch affiliate of the development charity.
That would only increase the pressure on the resources of
already congested cities, he said.
"The government should first map all the vulnerable areas to
collect authentic data at the national level and then come up
with a cogent policy to deal with the issue," he said.
Aziz believes the best way to handle a potential migration
surge is to make sure people don't need to leave their homes in
the first place.
The government should educate those living in vulnerable
areas on ways of adapting to the impacts of climate change, such
as changing farming cultivation patterns, he said.
"Local adaptation plans can help people ensure their
livelihoods and safety in the face of calamities like floods,
droughts and earthquakes," Aziz said.
On Hajamaro island, Yusuf is not sure help will come in
time.
"The rising sea has started swallowing our home, our
livelihood, and our children," he said. "Perhaps it's in our
destiny to be destroyed by nature."
(Reporting by Aamir Saeed; editing by Jumana Farouky and Laurie
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)