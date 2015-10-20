BADIN, Pakistan, Oct 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mir
Muhammad's family had reason to celebrate: after the harvest of
their rice crop, they were planning to throw a wedding.
But then flash floods hit their three-hectare farm, washing
away the family's sole source of income and their dreams of the
big day.
This was the scene played out on the makeshift stage of an
open-air theatre in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province
- a region, like many others in Pakistan, trying to find ways to
better understand and deal with worsening climate change
impacts.
"Nature has destroyed all our plans," lamented Zuleikha
Bibi, who played Muhammad's mother in the production. "We were
preparing for the wedding of our eldest son, but the flood has
turned all our happiness into mourning."
An audience of over a hundred men, women and children from
Badin's fishing and farming communities watched as the actress
wiped away her pretend tears. Then they listened, engrossed, as
a singer in traditional Sindhi dress sang about the sufferings
of poor people in the region.
The show is the brainchild of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum
(PFF), a non-governmental organisation based in Karachi that
works for the social and economic welfare of vulnerable
communities.
Looking for a way to help villagers adapt to the effects of
extreme weather and flooding, the forum hit on the idea of
putting on plays.
"We are using theatre as an advocacy tool to educate people
about the adverse impacts of climate change on their daily
lives," said PFF project manager Maria Soomro.
TAPPING LOCAL LANGUAGE AND TRADITION
In a region where the majority of the rural population is
illiterate, theatre is an effective way to communicate new
ideas, Soomro said.
Using local language, traditional songs and folklore, the
performances aim to raise awareness about issues such as
shortages of water for agriculture, erratic rainfall, frequent
floods and droughts.
On the stage in Badin, young actors told the audience how
extreme weather conditions in the province impacted on their
studies.
"I was a student in seventh grade and I had to quit my
school due to flash floods last year," said Farzana Bangash, 12.
She urged the audience to find ways to mitigate the impact of
flooding and erratic rainfall on their crops.
The messages, which began taking to the stage last year,
appear to be getting through.
Farmer Shagufta Bhel said that after watching a show in June
last year, she and her family stopped sowing genetically
modified seeds for their wheat and rice crops, saying they
feared they would be less adaptable to increasingly extreme
weather.
"We have been sowing local seeds instead, and getting good
yield too," she said.
According to a recent report by the U.S.-based World
Resources Institute, floods in Pakistan affect 715,000 people
each year, and by 2030 that number could increase to as many as
2.7 million.
Annual losses as a result of river flooding amount to just
short of 1 percent of Pakistan's GDP - about $1.7 billion - the
report added.
"We can't provide food to everybody affected by floods and
droughts in the province but we can definitely sensitise them to
the issues," said the PFF's Soomro.
The PFF put on its first open-air play in June 2014 in
Karachi and has since held over 20 performances in rural areas
of six districts of Sindh province. Each cast uses 15
volunteers, mostly local people, who get a week of acting
training before they start, Soomro said.
Using its own funding and working in collaboration with
other NGOs, the forum plans to expand its theatre project to
other districts of the province.
Experts agree that theatre is an effective tool for making a
topic as complex as climate change more easily understandable
and relevant to a wide audience.
"The beauty of open-air theatre is that it attracts a large
audience for entertainment and helps convey a critical message
in the local language of the people," said Sarwar Bari, national
coordinator of the Pattan Development Organisation, an NGO in
Islamabad.
Shafqat Aziz, a food security expert with Oxfam Novib, the
Dutch affiliate of anti-poverty charity Oxfam, said the plays
also help empower people, motivating some to ask government
representatives for policies on issues such as food security and
crop insurance.
"The awareness drives affected communities to a
decision-making position and this is where they try to come up
with effective solutions for tackling climate change," he said.
As the 30-minute play came to an end on the Badin stage, one
of the characters, a farmer named Sikandar Sanam, turned to the
audience to talk about seeds. One good adaptation strategy, he
suggested, would be for communities to store the seeds of native
crop varieties.
"Our local seed varieties of rice and wheat can tolerate
floods and droughts," Sanam said. "So we should form a local
seed bank to preserve our own seeds, shouldn't we?"
The audience shouted in agreement.
(Reporting by Aamir Saeed; editing by Jumana Farouky and Laurie
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)