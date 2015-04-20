RAJANPUR, Pakistan, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A mina Bibi lost her husband, a boatman, to kidney failure soon
after massive floods in 2010 hit the remote district of Rajanpur
in Pakistan's Punjab province.
"All I can afford is rice, so that's what I feed my eight
children every day and they are just not getting enough
nutrition," said the weary-looking widow, aged around 40.
Rajanpur is one of the poorest districts in the otherwise
prosperous central province of Punjab, where the Panjnad River
flows into the Indus River, Pakistan's lifeline.
The convergence of the rivers in southern Punjab meant most
of Rajanpur was submerged in the 2010 floods, as water from
unprecedented rainfall up north rushed down the Indus.
Amina's husband helped rescue many people hit by the
flooding, but after he died she sold his boat. "Now I work as a
labourer on other people's land, growing crops like sugarcane
and cotton. We lost our home and our livestock in the flood,"
she said.
Most of her neighbours in the riverine areas of Rajanpur
district, which straddles the Indus, do not own land either and
are struggling to recover from the flooding.
Many are in debt due to high interest rates on loans to buy
farm inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.
Unlike in the past, the district is now affected by floods
almost every year, either from the river overflowing or torrents
cascading down the Suleiman mountains after heavy monsoon rains.
POWER TO THE FARMERS
Help Foundation, a local NGO, has been working for over a
decade with communities in the area, encouraging villagers to
form groups that help families like Amina's feed themselves.
There are more than 30 such groups, each with an association
to support farmers, according to Saad Zafar, a social organiser
with Help Foundation, which is a member of the Indus Consortium,
a platform that builds community resilience.
Last August, the consortium launched a campaign in five
riverine villages in the area, funded by Oxfam, aimed at putting
more power in the hands of farmers, particularly women.
In the nearby village of Mohammed Akram, the impact of the
training the women have received is clear.
"We have planted trees which will protect the embankments
and help us during floods, and we started planting kitchen
gardens near our homes where we can grow our own vegetables,"
said Bakhto Bibi, secretary of the community organisation.
While many aid groups work with farmers in Pakistan, few
link climate change with food security. But Bakhto says she
knows what is behind the flooding in her district.
"Global warming is raising temperatures, which is causing
intense rainfall in the area - it is because of all the smoke
from factories and cars around the world," she said.
People are adapting to the annual floods by building their
mud homes on higher ground, artificially raised by bulldozers
piling up earth, so their livestock and belongings stay safe.
They are also spreading the message through theatre. A play
on climate change, performed recently by the community group at
a school, was attended by all the local women, Bakhto said.
BID FOR LAND OWNERSHIP
Women have also decided to form committees to start
discussions with the government about obtaining their own land.
"We have been living here for 40 years and hardly own any
land. Since most of the area around here is owned by the state,
it should be allotted to us so we can increase our agricultural
production," Bakhto said.
The women, along with men in their group, have already met
with the Rajanpur District Coordination Officer, Ghazi Aman
Ullah, to talk about land rights and maintaining embankments to
stop flooding. He has promised to look into their demands.
"I think the biggest improvement has been that we are all
united now," said Ameer Bibi who lives in the same village.
"We want to put pressure on the government to change its
policies - it should set up institutions to help us farmers,"
she said.
Ameer said the Help Foundation's training had boosted local
women's knowledge and confidence.
Examples of women's empowerment are rare in Pakistan.
Conservative elements, led by a fierce clergy, usually oppose
such efforts in rural areas, making even liberal politicians
wary of supporting them.
Help Foundation has enjoyed more success as it is an
established NGO founded back in the 1970s that has won people's
trust, especially during the 2010 floods when it provided relief
and rehabilitation.
"Crops, floods and poverty are all interlinked. The
government should ask us what is happening on the ground," said
Ayesha Bibi, a feisty widow in her 60s who farms her own
two-acre plot and recently travelled to Bangladesh with Oxfam
for a regional meeting on climate change.
"It is actually the responsibility of the government of
Pakistan to help us, not the foreign-funded NGOs who have kept
us from starving."
(Reporting by Rina Saeed Khan; editing by Megan Rowling)