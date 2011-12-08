U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to a speech by NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (unseen) during a meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The United States has no reason to speculate about Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's medical condition and expects him to be able to return to work in full health, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

Clinton was responding to reporters when asked about the possibility that Zardari might not just be in Dubai for health reasons, but in the process of being pushed out for political reasons.

"We have no reason to speculate about that," she told a news conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"The information that ... we have is that he has sought medical treatment for a number of medical challenges and we wish him a speedy recovery and certainly we expect that ... he will receive the treatment he is seeking and ... then be able to return in full health to his duties."

Zardari's presence in Dubai for treatment for a heart condition has raised speculation that the unpopular leader may resign and added a new element to uncertainty in Pakistan, an unstable, nuclear-armed U.S. ally facing everything from Taliban suicide bombings to crippling power cuts.

Pakistan's presidential spokesman said Zardari was in stable condition and resting in a Dubai hospital and would undergo further tests.

One source said Zardari had suffered a minor heart attack.

Zardari has been under heavy pressure in recent weeks following the resignation of the country's ambassador to Washington over an alleged memo to the Pentagon asking for help in forestalling a feared coup attempt in May.