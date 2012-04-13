* Energy crisis caps economic growth
* Pakistan has one of world's biggest untapped coal reserves
* Coal seen at over 10 pct of energy mix in five years
By Jacqueline Cowhig and Qasim Nauman
LONDON/ISLAMABAD, April 13 Pakistan must turn to
coal - both from its own large untapped reserves and from
imports - to fuel power generation beyond the next decade if it
is to ease the energy crisis which is capping economic growth,
trade and industry sources said on Friday.
The sixth most heavily-populated country globally with 180
million people, it has been plagued for years by power cuts and,
unless new sources of generation can be developed, will see
power demand outstrip supply for years to come.
Yet it has one of the biggest, barely-touched, single coal
reserves on the planet - the massive Thar coalfield in the
northern Sindh province with 175 billion tonnes of extremely
high water-content, low energy coal.
This kind of low-grade, watery coal is found in abundance in
other countries, such as Indonesia, the world's biggest
exporter, but it has not been economic to exploit in the past.
But high oil and gas prices, rising coal prices and new
technology to dry out watery, gaseous coal or leave it in the
ground but extract the gas from it instead, has prompted
projects around the world.
The Pakistan government this year declared the Thar coal
fields as a Special Economic Zone, with tax breaks and
incentives to lure investors to develop coal gasification and
mining as part of its strategy to fill the energy gulf.
"In five years, coal's contribution to the energy mix will
reach 10 to 12 percent. It's minor at the moment," said Najib
Balagamwala, Chief Executive Officer of Karachi-based trader
Seatrade.
"The private sector is considering coal-fired plants very
seriously, as there's margin there," he added.
Pakistan's energy mix has changed in recent years from
mostly hydro to thermal, consisting of domestic gas and imported
fuel oil, according to a report by the Asia Development Bank
this month.
The supply-demand power gap at peak hours reached over 5,000
MW in financial year 2011, the ADB report said.
"The need for coal to fuel the rising demand for energy in
Pakistan is well understood," said Shahrukh Khan, Chief
Executive Officer of Oracle Coalfields PLC, which is
developing mines in Sindh.
Of the 10 coal blocks in Thar, four have been drilled and
explored by Oracle, Cougar Energy, SECMC and another
un-named gasification project company, according to the Sindh
province website on Thar.
Two Chinese firms are also looking to build gasification and
coal mining projects in Thar, industry sources said.
Oracle was granted a 30 year mining lease for 66 square km
of Block VI of the Thar coalfield on Wednesday.
The high water content of Pakistan's domestic coal makes it
tricky to mine and transport long distances economically but
mine-mouth power plants and coal gassification projects to
capture and extract gas trapped in coal seams without mining it
are much more viable, industry sources said.
IMPORTS TO RISE
Pakistan has been a relatively small but steady importer of
thermal coal for several years which, like India, shifted to
South African and Indonesian material after China slashed
exports in 2007, but imports will start rising next year,
traders said.
A Pakistani buyer bought the country's first cargo of
high-sulphur U.S. coal last week, a move which reflects growing
import needs and the desire to diversify sourcing, they said
.
Thermal coal imports are likely to increase by 1 million
tonnes to 4.5 million tonnes in 2013 and 6-7 million by 2017,
most of which will be consumed by the cement industry but a
rising portion by independent power producers, Balagamwala said.
There are several large coal-fired power plants under
construction and more being converted from fuel oil, such as
Karachi Electric Supply Company's (KESC) joint venture with Hong
Kong-based Bright Eagle Enterprises (BEE).
"Conversion to coal is the only sustainable option," a KESC
official said on Thursday.
Imports of low-grade coal are likely to be part of the
near-term solution with the development of Thar a longer-term
prospect, one industry source said.
"Pakistan has a pressing need for energy and low grade coal
will do in place of higher price furnace oil, but who may import
this and at what price, also on what terms will be interesting
to watch," one industry source said.
Some converted plants are co-firing coal with biomass from
rice husks or waste car tyres and blending imports with local
coal but the need for more imports will remain as more
independent power plants spring up and sugar, textile and steel
mills switch to coal at their captive plants.
There are also a handful of private, coal power plants under
construction which will increase the country's need for imports
and, once Karachi and Gwadar ports are expanded, larger vessels
can be berthed which will make importing more economic.
"Gwadar port in Balochistan province is more suitable.
Karachi port is also possible but it is fully used," the
industry source said.
