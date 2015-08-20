* Pakistan's comics face threats, harsh blasphemy laws
* Use comedy and satire to highlight injustice in society
* Many go abroad in search of bigger audiences and become
successful
By Katharine Houreld
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 21 The crowd exploded
into laughter as Pakistani comedian Shehzad Ghias Shaikh threw
them his final punchline, gripping the microphone as he roasted
the dating app Tindr and traditional South Asian family
matchmaking.
"I don't want an app to find me random girls to sleep with!"
he cried. "I want my mother to find me random girls to sleep
with!"
Shaikh, 26, has just returned from New York and is trying to
reinvigorate live comedy in Pakistan, an Islamic nation.
It's a difficult, sometimes dangerous quest. Aside from the
usual financial struggles and small audiences, Pakistani
comedians face harsh blasphemy laws and a barrage of death
threats if their jokes offend the wrong person.
One of Shaikh's close friends, Sabeen Mahmud, a rights
activist and the founder of The Second Floor venue he played
this week, was gunned down in April. A man arrested for her
murder has said she was targeted for championing liberal,
secular values.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't afraid," said Shaikh with a
wry smile. "I'm not going to censor myself ... the least I can
do is joke about it. That's the only power I have."
Shaikh and his improvisation troupe, the Bhands or the
Entertainers, use comedy to make the audience laugh - and then
think - about society in their nuclear-armed nation of 190
million, plagued by crime, militancy and corruption.
"I'm not telling them what to think, but how," he said after
Sunday's show. "My job is to pose questions ... we don't have a
tradition of critical thinking."
DARK HUMOUR
Pakistani satirists like Luavut Zahid also want to make
their audience curious - and angry.
A year ago, she and two others launched Pakistan's answer to
The Onion, The Khabaristan Times. Writers cracks dark jokes
about violence and lampoon those they hold responsible. Hackers
have attacked the site repeatedly.
"We're not just trying to make people laugh, we're trying to
make a point, although sometimes it can be really dark," Zahid
said. "Satire is a way of looking at the world and screaming
'What is wrong with you?'"
A recent article on violence against women was headlined
"Shameless man won't kill anyone if sister decides to go on
date".
While corruption, politicians, crime and culture are all
regular fixtures on the comedy circuit and satirical shows like
the televised Banana News Network, some subjects remain taboo.
Few punchlines mock the powerful military or religion.
Pakistani law stipulates blasphemers be put to death. No
one's been executed so far, but those accused are often lynched
or imprisoned on flimsy evidence.
Blasphemy accusations against Christians are so common that
The Khabaristan Times reported "Newborn Pakistani Christians to
be vaccinated with mild blasphemy accusations."
A senator, professors and popular journalists were all
recently accused of blasphemy. Popular liberal journalist Raza
Rumi, who defended minorities and denounced the law, was shot
last year.
"Religion is just a no-go area these days ... There are just
too many nutjob vigilantes," said Pakistani comedian Sami Shah,
who now plays sell-out shows across Australia after moving there
three years ago.
BOMBING IN PAKISTAN
Shah used to write weekly columns in Pakistan and was
deluged with hate mail after mocking suicide bombers "who put
the error in terrorism". But it wasn't just threats that drove
him abroad. He needed bigger audiences.
"In Pakistan, the audiences for comedy are very small. You
can bomb once, but if you bomb twice, it's tough," he said. "Out
here (in Australia) I'm doing four or five shows a week. There
(Pakistan), I'd do a corporate event every month. You need to
perform more regularly to be good."
Saad Haroon, a popular comedian now working in New York,
says Pakistani artists are going online to get around the
scarcity of venues and small audiences.
"There's lots of development on social media. It's
clandestine, guerrilla comedy," he said.
Yet even Internet distribution has problems.
Comedian Ali Gul Pir posted his first song about the corrupt
children of wealthy landlords on YouTube in 2012 after radio and
television rejected the racy lyrics. It got a million views in
three days.
Three months later, the government banned YouTube, after a
provocative film about Prophet Muhammad sparked deadly riots.
Pir hit back with an expletive-laden song about the ban,
mocking Islamic school students who rioted as sexually
frustrated and politicians who implemented the ban as corrupt
hypocrites.
"Open the ban, thief," he sang as hapless policemen chased
down a person in a YouTube costume. "These are our rights."
The video was wildly popular. The ban is still in place.
(Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)