ISLAMABAD, July 24 Pakistan has pulled a condom
commercial off the air following more than 1,000 complaints that
its broadcast was immoral during the fasting month of Ramadan.
The commercial features a couple wondering how their
neighbour managed to land a glamorous wife, only to have the
beaming husband reveal his secret - a packet of "Josh" condoms.
"Josh" translates as "excitement" in Urdu.
"People who complained didn't want such an immoral
advertisement on television during the holy month ... They
wanted us to take action," said Fakharuddin Mughar, a spokesman
for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.
The advertisement had been voluntarily pulled by the
Pakistan Broadcasting Association, he added.
Pakistan is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, where many
people scrupulously observe the holy month of fasting and
prayer.
It has a long history of banning items considered offensive.
The YouTube video-sharing website has been banned for nearly a
year after complaints that it carried material offensive to
Muslims.
In another example, women in northwest Pakistan were banned
last week from shopping unaccompanied during Ramadan, lest their
presence distract men.
