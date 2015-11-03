KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,787 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,350 to 5,600 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 1 to Nov 15: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 27 107 188 268 2 n/a n/a -27 54 134 214 3 n/a n/a -80 BASE 80 161 4 n/a n/a -102 -322 -241 n/a 5 n/a n/a -509 -429 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)