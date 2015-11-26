KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 26 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,734 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,350 to 5,750 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 16 to Nov 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 161 295 375 2 n/a n/a -27 80 214 295 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -482 -375 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -589 -482 -375 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)