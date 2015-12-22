KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 22 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,626 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,400 to 5,650 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Dec 16 to Dec 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 161 295 375 2 n/a n/a -27 80 214 295 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -482 -375 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -589 -482 -375 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)