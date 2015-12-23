KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,626 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,300 to 5,600 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Dec 16 to Dec 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 161 295 375 2 n/a n/a -27 80 214 295 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -482 -375 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -589 -482 -375 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)