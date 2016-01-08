BRIEF-Ajanta Soya says there was fire accident in co's Rajasthan plant on May 14
* Says there was fire accident in co's plant in Rajasthan on May 14
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 8 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,787 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,675 to 5,650 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Jan 1 to Jan 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 429 2 n/a n/a -27 134 268 348 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -482 -375 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -589 -482 -375 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------------