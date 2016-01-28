BRIEF-Bhagyanagar India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.8 million rupees versus profit 745,000 rupees year ago
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,841 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,315 to 5,700 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Jan 1 to Jan 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 429 2 n/a n/a -27 134 268 348 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -482 -375 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -589 -482 -375 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Ashokkumar Gupta as chairman Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOg4KT) Further company coverage: